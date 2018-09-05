Motorists urged to watch for School Buses and Children as new Academic Year Begins

With a new school year upon us, local police forces are reminding motorists to keep a watchful eye for school buses and children. Today is the first day of school for children in the French Language School Board, CSAP. Classes begin tomorrow for students in the Chignecto-Central and Strait Regional Centres for Education.

New Glasgow Regional Police advise motorists to drive with caution and remember when a school bus has stopped and has activated its flashing red lights, all vehicles approaching from the front or rear of the bus must come to a complete stop. Also remember speed zones in school areas when children are present.

New Glasgow Police plan to step up patrols around school zones to ensure safety