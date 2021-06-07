Movie Partially Filmed in Antigonish Debuts at a Film Festival in Toronto

A feature film that includes scenes of Antigonish Town and County is now being shown to audiences. “Dawn, Her Dad & the Tractor”, written and directed by Shelley Thompson premiered recently at Canada’s largest queer film festival, Inside Out, in Toronto. The production, shown virtually, was a sell-out. Thompson says she’s thrilled all available tickets were taken and audience feedback has been positive. Thompson says they are now looking at other film festivals where the production could be shown.

Thompson says it’s not known when the movie might be seen by local audiences.

The film is supported by Antigonish Town and County. Local scenes of the film were shot late last summer.

“Dawn, Her Dad & the Tractor” tells the story of a young trans woman reuniting with her estranged father. Lead actors in the film include Robb Wells, best known for his work in the Trailer Park Boys and Canadian Trans YouTube phenomenon Maya Henry.