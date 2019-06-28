Moving sale starting at 9 a.m. at 11892 Aspen, Guysborough County
Due to the closure of Exit 33 at Beech Hill Road & the inability to access the Municipal Office, the deadline to pay property tax without incurring interest charges has been extended until Friday, July 5, 2019. @989XFM @1015_The_Hawk @Casket_News @StraitReporter
Due to an accident on Highway 104, both the east and west bound lanes near exit 33 (Beech Hill) are closed until further notice. Traffic is being detoured.
Antigonish Art Fair Opens For Another Season with a dedicati...1:23 pm | Read Full Article
The first art fair of the summer will feature a dedication to one of its founders. David Miller and Beth Latwaitis helped found the Antigonish Art fair, which take place every summer on alternating Fridays. With Miller’s passing in November, Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said it was decided to honour him with a bench dedication. […]
Antigonish Town and County Planning Canada Day Celebrations12:39 pm | Read Full Article
Antigonish’s Canada Day celebrations will be a community affair. Antigonish Town Mayor Laurie Boucher said the day kicks off with the annual pancake breakfast at the Royal Canadian Legion prepared by the Antigonish Lion’s Club. Up next will be games and entertainment at St. Andrew’s Junior School, from noon until 5 p.m., hosted by county […]
Sports Roundup June 23 *UPDATED 9:45 am*6:34 am | Read Full Article
River Denys native Colten Ellis is now part of the current Stanley Cup Champions. Ellis was chosen by the St. Louis Blues in the third round of the NHL entry draft on Saturday. Ellis, who backstopped the Cape Breton West Islanders to the Telus Cup as a midget, played with the Rimouski Oceanic of the […]