10 am – 2 pm @ 272 Antigonish Landing HWY 337 (1 km past the hospital on the right)
Records (33 & 45 rpm), CDs, books, DVDS, household items, board games, tools and more.
Found: a bracelet with a heart, found on Church Street. If this is yours, call 863-2543.
Inverness County wants to survey staff anonymously to determine how many have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. http://bit.ly/2Yu5VWb
More accolades for the Cabot Cliffs golf course in Inverness. Golf Week magazine has named Cabot Cliffs as the top modern International course. It’s sister course in Inverness, Cabot Links is ranked 11th. Earlier this year, the courses made two other lists from Golf Digest. In May, Cape Cabot Breton was mentioned as editors’ choices […]
Inverness County says it is moving forward with a wastewater treatment plant for the Whycocomagh area. Built in 1977, and upgraded in 1992, CAO Keith MacDonald said the plant needs to be replaced. After District 4 Councillor John MacLennan complained the project has been ongoing since 2017, the CAO responded that issues kept popping up […]
LOCAL SPORTS Atlantic University Sports: In Football, the X-Men defeated the Mount Allison Mounties 21-19 at Alumni Field on Friday night in a battle of the league’s two undefeated teams. The X-Men are now 3-0. In their season opener, the X-Men Hockey team skated to a 5-4 victory over the Saint Mary’s Huskies. The game […]