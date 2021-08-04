Moving yard sale from 7 – 11 a.m. at 198 Cottage Street, New Glasgow. Find great quality items for everyday living or items for students moving into apartments this fall! Furniture, dishes and more!
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Happy Birthday Dalyla Sampson of Havre Boucher, have a super day, enjoy the Tim's treats, we've got an address and we'll send the voucher.
Aug 4: Subway Trivia: Odds are once you hit 50, you will never, ever do THIS again. What is it? Breakfast sandwiches for 2 await, redeem in Antigonish, New Glasgow, Pictou, Auld's Cove, Port Hawkesbury or St Peters. Page link here: https://www.facebook.com/989XFM
Six New Cases of COVID-19 Identified in Nova Scotia3:20 pm | Read Full Article
There are six new cases of COVID-19 and three recoveries in Nova Scotia since Friday. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say three of the cases are in Central Zone. One is related to travel, one is a close contact of a previously reported case and one is under investigation. There are also two cases […]
Stellarton Man Faces Multiple Charges in Connection with a C...10:40 am | Read Full Article
A 29-year-old Stellarton man is facing a number of charges in connection with a home invasion in West New Annan, Colchester County on Sunday. Police say they were called to a home on Highway 246 at 6:05 Sunday morning after a resident woke up to a noise in his home. Police say when the homeowner […]
Sport Results from Sunday, August 16:27 am | Read Full Article
AGR August 1st Results Heatherton Warriors 7 Carmie MacInnis St Joseph’s Chiefs 4 In 8 innings Winning Pitcher Adam Anderson 6k Losing Pitcher Craig Macdonald 3 k Top Hitters for Heatherton were: Ricky Bowie; Single, Double, 3 RBI’s. Adam Anderson; Double, 3 RBI’s. For the Chiefs were: Jarron Green: 2 Singles, 2 […]