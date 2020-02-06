MP Kelloway visiting local communities

Cape Breton Canso MP Mike Kelloway is keeping to his word of a roaming office in order to meet with constituents. Kelloway said the idea is to visit a community a week in order to serve residents directly.

Kelloway said they’ve already visited Guysborough, Arichat, Port Hawkesbury, and Cheticamp. He said the response so far has been overwhelming, noting people are pleased to see a politician keep a promise. One of the challenges in visiting the different communities is the size of the riding, which Kelloway said is about the same size as the country of Lebanon.

Thursday, Kelloway will set up shop at the Heatherton Community Centre. Kelloway and staff will be at the Inverness Community Leadership Centre on February 13, the Potlotek Band Office on February 20, and the Mulgrave Education Centre on February 27. The offices are open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and people wishing to make an appointment can phone 1-866-282-0699.