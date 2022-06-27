MP Sean Fraser touts conversion therapy ban

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser said he is proud of the ban on conversion therapy that came out of the session of parliament that ended last week.

Parliament unanimously passed the ban late last year, and criminal code sanctions began in January. He said all Canadians should be able to support the idea that it is ok for people to be who they are.

When asked about why it took this long, Fraser said the Liberals tried to put a ban in place before the last federal election. However, he said, certain members of parliament opposed the motion and used procedural tactics to delay the bill and ultimately prevent it from coming to a vote before the election.

The Liberals reintroduced the bill this session, he said, and were able to get it through, knowing it was a big part of their last election campaign. Fraser said he was happy to get it done with the cooperation of other parties in the House of Commons.