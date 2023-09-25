MP’s Mike Kelloway and Sean Fraser Optimistic of Potential of Offshore Wind Power for the Province

Both local MP’s say they’re excited about a bill before the House of Commons on offshore wind energy and the economic opportunity for the industry for Nova Scotia.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says the bill before the house would allow potential offshore wind projects to move forward.

Both Fraser and Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway pointed to the proposed Everwind project in Bear Head as an example that could benefit from this legislation . Everwind intends to use offshore wind to generate electricity to produce green hydrogen that can be exported to displace oil and gas in Europe.

Kelloway says investment in offshore wind and low carbon hydrogen could be worth up to a trillion dollars over the next 20 years. So far, the Conservatives has signalled they will vote against the bill; Fraser and Kelloway are hopeful they will change their position before third reading.