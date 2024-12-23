Much of Mainland Nova Scotia expected to Receive Snow on Christmas Eve

If travel is in your plans this holiday season, you may encounter some inclement weather.

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for central, northern and western Nova Scotia. This special weather statement does not include Pictou, Antigonish and Guysborough Counties and Cape Breton.

The national weather forecaster say the system moves in Christmas eve beginning in the morning and ending early Christmas morning. Snowfall amounts tomorrow are expected around 5 to 10 centimes, except up to 15 centimetres in Annapolis, Digby and Yarmouth Counties by 6 pm Tuesday.

Environment Canada expects snowfall warnings will be issued later today for parts of the province, since snowfall amounts of more than 15 centimetres are expected in some areas.