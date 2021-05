At last night’s regular council meeting in the Town of Mulgrave, councillors passed the 2021- 2022 budget. While the budget had few surprises, council was dismayed that policing costs had risen by $8,000. The town had been in consultation with the RCMP to see those costs stabilize last year. Mayor Ron Chisholm said they would renew those efforts.

The budget will be posted on the town’s website for public access later in the week.