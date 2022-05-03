Mulgrave Appoints By-Law Enforcement Officer

Town of Mulgrave councillors passed a motion at last night’s regular council meeting to appoint Kyle Pellerin as the By-Law Enforcement Officer for the town. He also holds the position for the Municipality of the District of Guysborough and will be shared between the two municipal units.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
May 4 Subway Trivia: When kids were asked what phrase they most hate to hear their parents say, THIS was the #1 answer. What is it? Breakfast sandwiches for 2 await, redeem in Antigonish, New Glasgow, Pictou, Auld's Cove, Port Hawkesbury, St Peters. https://www.facebook.com/989XFM
At Mulgrave Town Council last night, residents expressed concerns about the presence of farm animals on Main Street. http://bit.ly/3OXzVzd
More than 800 Students to Receive Degrees and Diplomas at St...12:38 pm | Read Full Article
An innovator in international educational exchange and community development, Minh Kauffman, will be conferred an honourary degree when St. FX University holds its Spring Convocation this weekend. Kauffman and her late husband Fred created the Education Exchange Center in 1990 through a program of the Mennonate Central Committee, to facilitate contact and strengthen linkages between […]
Crystal Durling Resigns from Mulgrave Town Council; By-Elect...10:55 am | Read Full Article
At last night’s regular council meeting in the Town of Mulgrave, CAO David Gray read out a letter of resignation from Councillor Crystal Durling who was elected to council in October 2020. The letter did not provide a reason for the resignation but offered best wishes for the continued success of the council. A by-election […]
Hockey Nova Scotia Creates Two Awards to Honour Former NHLer...11:46 am | Read Full Article
Hockey Nova Scotia is creating two awards to honour the achievements of former NHL player and trailblazer Bill Riley. The Bill Riley Award and the Bill Riley Scholarship are named for Amherst native William “Bill” Riley; the first African Nova Scotian to play in the NHL. Riley made his debut with the Washington Capitals in […]