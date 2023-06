This year the Town of Mulgrave celebrates its 100th anniversary of incorporation.

At the regular council meeting held on Monday, June 19 council discussed the various ways the town plans to celebrate the anniversary noting that events will occur throughout July to December –the month of incorporation.

One event will be the unveiling of the street name Leonard MacDonald Way—honouring the former mayor of the town who served six consecutive terms — on July, 8 during the annual Scotia Days Festival