Mulgrave Council to Amend Land Use By-law to Allow Up to Six Egg-Laying Hens

At Monday night’s regular council meeting, Mulgrave councillors once again discussed the issue of poultry and farm animals within the town. A decision was made to rescind a motion made in September to move ahead with a poultry and farm animal by-law process in favour of amending the current land-use by-law which would allow the ownership of up to six egg-laying hens.

Amending the land-use by-law will require a public hearing on the issue which will be advertised two weeks prior to the event as required by law. Under the land-use by-law amendment, no other farm animals will be allowed in the town.