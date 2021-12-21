Mulgrave Council to Delay Public Meeting of Land Use By-law Proposed Amendment

With the spike in COVID-19 cases, the Town of Mulgrave has decided to delay the public

meeting and second reading of the amendment of the land-use by-law that would restrict the keeping of poultry and farm animals within the town.

At Monday night’s regular council meeting, Mulgrave Mayor Ron Chisholm agreed with CAO David Gray that trying to hold the required public meeting via zoom was not feasible. Council will adopt a wait-and-see approach on setting the public meeting date according to the development of COVID-19.