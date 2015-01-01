Mulgrave Explores possible Opportunities with province’s Municipal Capital Growth Fund

The Town of Mulgrave is taking a look at the province`s municipal capital growth fund.

The Nova Scotia Municipal Capital Growth Program offers funding for municipal infrastructure projects supporting the province`s growing population. Applications opened for the fund on November 1 and municipalities can apply until December 13.

Following Monday`s regular meeting of Mulgrave Town Council, Mayor Ron Chisholm said council and staff will have a meeting next week to discuss if they are able to benefit from any of the funding.

The funding is intended for municipally owned infrastructure projects addressing water and wastewater, accessibility, and climate change adaptation.

Priority is going to projects that address critical capacity issues or expand infrastructure services, as well as projects that build more accessible or adaptable communities and restore contaminated land to allow for future development.