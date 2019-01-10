Mulgrave Hires New CAO

Mulgrave new CAO says she wants to be part of positive change for the town.

Darlene Berthier-Sampson signed on to join the Town of Mulgrave as it’s newest CAO, replacing the outgoing Jim Davis. Berthier-Sampson, a native of Richmond, worked in Strait area before moving away. Her first day on the job was January 7.

Berthier-Sampson said this is the first time she’s worked with a municipality but she says her background as a chartered professional accountant and experience in auditing will be assets in the job.

Berthier-Sampson comes to Mulgrave in a time of transition. In March of 2017, Mulgrave withdrew an application for dissolution after the Municipality of the District of Guysborough didn’t accept the province’s funding offer to aid in the transition of Mulgrave joining Guysborough. As recently as last week, Mayor Ralph Hadley was quoted as saying the town needs a lifeline.

Entering a town in a difficult position, Berthier-Sampson said she is focussing on the positive, and credited staff, council, and Davies for their work. She also pointed to the strong industry in the area with DSM, Ocean Nutrition, Strait Superport and others.

Berthier-Sampson, who will also serve as the town’s financial manager, said she looks forward to sitting with council and sharing her thoughts.