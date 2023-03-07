Tim Horton's Antigonish
Mulgrave Looks to Share By-Law Enforcement Officer with Neighbouring Municipalities

The Town of Mulgrave is currently in discussions with Inverness County, Richmond County and

the Town of Port Hawkesbury to create a shared by-law enforcement officer position Mulgrave Councillor Krista Luddington reported at last night’s regular council meeting.

To date the group has assessed municipal by-laws across all participating municipal units to find commonalities and differences. The next step is for each unit to select their top three by-laws for enforcement as the task of enforcing all by-laws is too large for any one employee.

Mulgrave identified the following as top priorities: nuisance by-law, land use by-law and fire prevention by-law.