Mulgrave Mayor Ron Chisholm not Happy with Talks With Provincial Public Works Department about Roads

At the regular council meeting in the Town of Mulgrave last night, Mayor Ron Chisholm told

council that he’d had a disappointing meeting with representatives of the provincial Department of Public Works that day. For years the town has been pushing for a reconfiguration of the intersection in Aulds Cove where Highway 344 meets the TransCanada Highway. Council had thought that construction would begin on the site this fall but found out that work would not start until this coming spring. This news, Chisholm said, was very frustrating.

Chisholm also raised the issue of road paving from the edge of the Town of Mulgrave towards the Aulds Cove intersection at the meeting; a three-lane, approximately 3 km, stretch of highway that experiences heavy truck traffic daily. He asked if the province would provide paving for that section of road and was told that they wouldn’t—that portion of the road is the responsibility of the town but Chisholm said, “We can’t afford to pave it.”

The town has paved Main Street from McNairs Cove to Pirate Harbour this summer