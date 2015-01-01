Mulgrave Mayor Ron Chisholm says 100th Anniversary Celebrations among the Town’s Highlights in 2023

Mulgrave Mayor Ron Chisholm said 2023 was a big year for the town, which celebrated its 100th anniversary.

Celebrations included fireworks for Scotia days and they opened a time capsule back in December. While Chisholm noted they had a bit of bad luck with water getting in the capsule, they were able to salvage about 90 per cent of the contents.

Chisholm said they are working on another time capsule, which will be kept inside this time. Residents are also able to sign a 100th anniversary banner made for Scotia Days, which will later return to the rafters of the auditorium. As for infrastructure work, the mayor said council is still looking at the sewage treatment place and trying to access some more funding.

As for what Chisholm wants to see in 2024, he said he wants to see something done on the Auld’s Cove intersection, be it the province or CN Rail.

Chisholm said council hopes to keep things going and remain on the right track in the new year.