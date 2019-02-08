Mulgrave officially Assumes Ownership of the Tennis Courts

The mayor of Mulgrave says the town has formally taken ownership of the tennis courts.

Ralph Hadley said the deal officially closed on January 23 with their counterparts with the Diocese of Antigonish.

Following February’s regular town council meeting on Monday evening, Hadley said the transaction took a number of years to finally get the property in their hands.

He said they had been after the diocese for the past seven or eight years trying to get the land and suggested it took a while for administrative duties to determine what they owned verses what the town owned.

The cost of the tennis courts was in the range of $12,000 and Hadley said it’s a great addition to the town recreationally as it’s a wonderful piece of property.