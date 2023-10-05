Mulgrave Planning a Different Option for Halloween, with designated pick up spots for Trick or Treaters

Halloween will look a little different this year in Mulgrave.

Mulgrave Mayor Ron Chisholm said instead of the tradition door-to-door trick or treating, children in Mulgrave will head to designated spots to pick up treat bags. He said organizers are setting up potentially three zones including the Mulgrave Fire Hall parking lot, the Town office parking lot, and the marina parking lot, where parents will be able to pull up in their cars and kids can pick up treat bags before heading to the next spot.

Chisholm said part of the reason for the change is to reduce costs for the area’s senior population.

The mayor said a number of local organizations are involved, including the local legion, fire department, Martin Marietta, DSM, and the town’s recreation department. Residents who want to become involved can contact the town’s recreation department.