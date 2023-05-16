Mulgrave Public Works Crew Face Complaints

Discussion around the council table at last night’s council meeting in Mulgrave focused on the town’s Public Works crew which has been the focus of public complaints to the Department of Labour.

Councillor Bob Russell said complaints had been made about everything from the installation of flags to repair on a water line. He said the number of complaints amounted to harassment.

Mulgrave Mayor Ron Chisholm said the town’s Public Works staff was great, the complaints were unfounded and would end up costing the town money if they didn’t stop