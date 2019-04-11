Mulgrave Residents asked for Input on Former School and Medical Centre

A pair of community groups is asking for the public’s opinion next week.

The Mulgrave and Area Revitalization Committee and the Board of the Mulgrave and Area

Medical Centre have teamed up to host a series of community meetings next week. The groups are trying to find out what the public would like to see done with the former Mulgrave school and what kinds of new programs they would like to see offered at the area’s medical centre.

Basil Ryan, with the Mulgrave and Area Revitalizations Committee, said the groups wanted to team up as they both needed a public consultation process and going out to the public jointly as opposed to separately made sense. He said they retained the StFX Extension Department to help with the consultation process.

A workshop is set for 6 to 9 p.m. at the former school on April 15. Additional meetings are also set on April 17 at 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. for seniors, youth, and the public respectively. A 10 a.m. meeting on April 18 is scheduled for community groups as well.

Residents looking to respond to the questions of what to do with the school or in regards to the medical centre can contact the StFX Extension Department until April 21. In May, the groups will ask the public to prioritize the ideas stemming from the meetings in a survey, with the findings set to be presented and discussed at a community meeting in June.