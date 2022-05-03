Mulgrave Residents Not Happy About Farm Animals on Main Street

At last night’s regular council meeting in the Town of Mulgrave, residents voiced complaints to council about farm animals –chickens and pigs—on Main Street.

When residents gathered in the gallery were given the opportunity to speak, they described the smell from a property on Main Street that was impacting the enjoyment of the nearby Scotia Trail and the problem of chickens on the road.

Council had passed a by-law earlier this year to deal with the situation and is waiting for approval of the by-law from the Department of Municipal Affairs.