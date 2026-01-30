Mulgrave Road Theatre Centre for the Arts Construction and Capital Capital Campaign Winding Down

Construction work on the Mulgrave Road Theatre Centre for the Arts in Guysborough is nearing completion.

The $9.2 million facility hosted a groundbreaking last summer, with the former NSLC site set to include an art gallery space, offices, dressing rooms, a backstage area with washrooms, with the addition of a 2,200 square foot theatre space with retractable seating for 75 people.

Emmy Alcorn, artistic director for Mulgrave Road Theatre, said they are in the final phase on construction, with the external work done. She said they are hoping to finish the construction work by the end of March, with the first theatre production set for July.

So far they raised 91 per cent of the funding, with money coming from all levels of governments along with other donors.