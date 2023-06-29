Mulgrave Road Theatre Continues to Fund-raise for Renovation of its Guysborough Facility

Mulgrave Road Theatre is now in the final planning stages for a new Creative Centre. Since last

July, it has raised $5.5 million from various levels of government and donations from benefactors to transform its home, a former liquor store in Guysborough, into a dedicated performance space. That’s two-thirds of its goal. The building, given to the theatre company by the municipality of the District of Guysborough is across from the hospital.

Artistic Director Emmy Alcorn says once its fund-raising target is reached, it intends to renovate the building and expand the space by 2,000 square feet. Alcorn says it will open up the possibilities of what it can do.

Alcorn says with the upgrade, its lobby can become a second space, where local art or art exhibitions can be displayed.

Alcorn says they are continuing to fund-raise with what she calls a “quiet campaign”, connecting with long-time supporters of the theatre company and corporations. She says they are looking at a local fund-raising campaign in the fall.