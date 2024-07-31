Mulgrave Road Theatre, in partnership with Festival Antigonish, is hosting two readings by Laura Teasdale

Mulgrave Road Theatre, in partnership with Festival Antigonish, is hosting two readings of For Love nor Money, written by Laura Teasdale, this week.

Following a week-long script workshop, the company will share the story of an arranged marriage in 1863 Guysborough that reveals a different kind of love story. Henry Marshall Jost has finished building a beautiful home for his betrothed, Carrie Hart. Their marriage will unite the two most powerful families in Guysborough.

The first reading will be held at The Bauer Theatre in Antigonish on August 1 at 7:00pm. The second will be held at the Old Courthouse Museum in Guysborough on August 3 at 6:00pm. Anika Murray and Ian Bueltel, who can currently be seen in The Paperbag Princess, will be performing the public readings.

For the reading at the Bauer Theatre, the cost of admission is by donation. A cash bar will be available.