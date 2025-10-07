Listen Live

Mulgrave Road Theatre Nearing Fund-Raising Goal for its Centre for the Arts

Oct 7, 2025 | Local News

The Artistic Director of the Mulgrave Road Theatre, Emmy Alcorn says they are on the finishing lap of their fundraising for the Centre for the Arts.
The facility is currently under construction.  It is set to open next year, which also marks the theatre company’s 50th anniversary.
Alcorn says they’ve raised $8.4 million, which is no small feat.  She says they’re looking to raise another $900,000 for the project.

Rendering of the Mulgrave Road Theatre’s Centre for the Arts (from Mulgrave Road Theatre website)

Alcorn says the support they’ve received so far is astounding.
To donate, visit the Mulgrave Road Theatre's web site or call the theatre's office


