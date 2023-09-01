Mulgrave Road Theatre receives provincial green funding

During an announcement earlier today in Guysborough, the Mulgrave Road Theatre received $500,000 from the Province’s Sustainable Communities Challenge Fund to create a net-zero community space and performance centre.

A release from the province states the Mulgrave Road Theatre will renovate and expand the former Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation building in Guysborough to create a new arts and culture facility for the community and the region. The net-zero facility will have solar heat, LED lighting, energy efficient heating and cooling systems, be designed to conserve water, and will use solar energy to generate electricity.

Agriculture Minister and MLA for Guysborough-Tracadie Greg Morrow was on hand to make the announcement.

The release states the facility will be an environmentally sustainable, welcoming and accessible place.