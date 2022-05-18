Tim Horton's Antigonish
Advertisement

Mulgrave Special Election to be Held July 30

This entry was posted in News on .

A special election has been scheduled for Saturday, July 30 in the Town of Mulgrave to fill the council seat left open by the resignation earlier this month of Councillor Crystal Durling. CAO David Gray informed council of the regulations for the date of the special election at the regular town council meeting last night.