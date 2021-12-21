Mulgrave Tables Latest Financial Condition Indicator Report from the Province

At Monday night’s regular council meeting in the Town of Mulgrave, CAO David Gray presented

councillors with the latest Financial Condition Indicator (FCI) report released by the Department of Municipal Affairs for the town covering the 2019-2020 fiscal period.

The report differed only slightly from the previous year’s report. The overall financial condition assessment for the town remains moderate risk which is on par with most other towns in the province.

Mulgrave Mayor Ron Chisholm said the areas of greatest concern in the report – reliance on a single business /institution and undepreciated assets –had been constant over the past number of years and were unlikely to change for a while unless the area brought in some big business.