Mulgrave to become part of ESREN in July

Mulgrave Town Council is joining the Eastern Strait Regional Enterprise Network.

Mulgrave CAO Jim Davis said council wanted to join the network, for the fiscal year ending 2019,

in part because they are entering a time of flux with the Mulgrave Memorial Education centre.

The town will take ownership of the school at the end of the current school year.

Davis said ESREN will provide administrative support to the working committee dealing with the school.

Davis said the town previously applied to be a part of ESREN but then withdrew their application before it was formally accepted.

The town will officially join the network in July. The town’s contribution to ESREN is $9,928 dollars.