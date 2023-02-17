Mulgrave to celebrate a local citizen from One of the First Families to Settle in the Area on Heritage Day

The Mulgrave Heritage Centre is celebrating a local citizen who is a member of one of the first families to settle in the area on Heritage Day, February 20.

George Freer, with the Mulgrave Heritage Centre, said they will recognize local resident Annie Meagher who is the oldest descendent of the Peebles Family, and at over 100-years-of-age, is a wealth of local knowledge with plenty of stories to share. They will also recognize Meagher’s brother, the late Earl Peebles, who helped with the development and operation of the Mulgrave Heritage Centre.

Freer said the museum will be open from 10 a.m.-5p.m., with Meagher set to be there at 2 p.m.

Freer said organizers invited all of the Peebles families in the area and some are even coming from Ontario. He also noted it’s Mulgrave’s 100th year of incorporation.