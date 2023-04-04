Mulgrave Town Council Commits more money to Scotia Days Fireworks Display

The regular council meeting in the Town of Mulgrave focused on fireworks last night. Planning for this year’s Scotia Days fireworks display is underway as are requests for funding.

Last year the town put $3,000 towards the display while the organizing committee fundraised the remaining cost.

This year council decided to allot $5000 for the Scotia Days fireworks display. Rising costs and a slightly bigger display to celebrate the town’s 100th anniversary year were noted as reasons to increase the town’s contribution.