Mulgrave Town Council Discuss Reduction in Garbage Collection

Mulgrave Town Council discussed the contract for garbage pick-up it holds with the Municipality of the District of Guysborough at Monday’s regular meeting. The MODG took over garbage collection in the town in 2013 as a cost saving measure. Since that time, garbage, recycling, and compost were collected on a weekly basis. In a recent letter to the town, the MODG stated that it would now change the schedule for garbage and recycling collection to a biweekly basis.

Concerns were raised by councillors and by community members in the gallery about the impact this reduction in service could have on Mulgrave. The main concerns outlined were the possible increase in illegal dumping and wildlife interference with garbage.