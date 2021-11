A draft of the amendment to the land-use by-law was read and discussed at Mulgrave Town council last night. The amendment, if passed, will restrict the ownership of farm animals within the town to six, egg-laying hens only.

A first reading of the amended by-law is scheduled for the next council meeting on Monday, Dec. 6 to be followed by an advertised public meeting and second reading at a later date. The amendments will come into effect after the second reading.