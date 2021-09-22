At Tuesday night’s regular council meeting, councillors for the Town of Mulgrave passed a motion to examine the possibility of a bylaw regulating backyard farm animals. The issue has come to council on a regular basis over the past seven years. Legal concerns have always blocked resolution of the issue in the past.
St. FX Men's and Women's @stfxsoccer and Women's Rugby are in the USports top 10, while @StFXFootball gets an honourable mention. http://bit.ly/3hSF90k
Premier Tim Houston and Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson are touring the province this week, talking to front-line health care workers. http://bit.ly/3hTmbH6
At Tuesday night's regular council meeting, councillors for the Town of Mulgrave passed a motion to examine the possibility of a bylaw regulating backyard farm animals. The issue has come to council on a regular basis over the past seven years. Legal concerns have always blocked resolution of the issue in the past.
Surveillance cameras were on the Town of Mulgrave's regular council meeting agenda Tuesday night. Over the past year there have been numerous incidents of vandalism in the town, the latest being the opening of fire hydrants and the theft of radios from school buses. Last spring council requested cost estimates for four cameras to be […]
The U Sports national rankings are out and StFX made the list four times. The Women`s rugby team is ranked sixth in the nation, while the men`s soccer team is also ranked sixth, and the women`s soccer team is ranked seventh. The X Men football team received honourable mention.