Mulgrave Town Council gives First Reading to an Amendment of the Dog By-Law

The Town of Mulgrave held a special council meeting last night where they passed the first reading of an amendment to the dog by-law. An addition to the original amendment states that only one dog may be under the direct control of one person who is physically capable of controlling the dog when not on the owner’s property.

It also reworded the section that requires the owner of a dog which is deemed fierce and dangerous to keep the dog under control by means of a ‘harness or leash’ to ‘harnessed, leashed and muzzled’ at all times when outside the home, including when outside on their own premises.

The next council meeting will be held August 2.