Mulgrave Town Council Grants Permission for Large Trucks Carrying Fuel to ByPass Bridge on Main Street

At Monday night’s regular council meeting, the Town of Mulgrave passed a motion giving permission to large trucks carrying fuel to drive through the town on Murray Street bypassing the bridge on Main Street which has weight restrictions prohibiting them access. The trucks are to be escorted by a lead vehicle and should not be in the town during school pick up and drop off hours. Mayor Ron Chisholm says trucks are making deliveries to the wharf.

Any damage done to the roads resulting from the heavy traffic, will be the responsibility of the province, the motion stated.