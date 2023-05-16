Mulgrave Town Council Hear Presentation from Destination Eastern and Northumberland Shores

At the regular council meeting held in the Town of Mulgrave last night, councillors heard a

presentation by Destination Eastern and Northumberland Shores (DEANS) Membership and Visitor Services Coordinator Kara Allen.

Allen highlighted the organization’s function in the local tourism industry and introduced their new campaign website coastalnovascotia.ca . Council was pleased to learn that they could submit local events for inclusion on the website’s event calendar.

Following the presentation, council passed a motion to give DEANS a $400 donation.