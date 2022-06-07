Mulgrave Town Council Holds the line on Property Tax Rates

At last night’s regular council meeting in the Town of Mulgrave, council approved the 2022-2023 General Operating Fund Budget, the 2022-2023 Water Operating Fund Budget, and the 2022-2023 General Capital Fund Budget.

Tax rates are unchanged at $1.2375 per $100 of residential assessment and $4.5257 per $100 of commercial assessment. The water levy is also unchanged at $20.15 per $100 of assessed value in the areas serviced by fire hydrants. The sewer rate is unchanged at $0.4510 per $100 of assessed value. Each household will pay $128.25 per annum for solid waste collection.