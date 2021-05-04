Mulgrave Town Council looks at Draft Operating Budget

Council for the Town of Mulgrave convened via Zoom last night for their regular meeting where CAO David Gray tabled the draft operating budget for 2021-2022. In the budget, which will be put to a vote at the next council meeting on Monday, May 17, tax rates remain unchanged holding at $1.23 per $100 of assessment for residential customers, and $4.52 for commercial customers.

Residents will see a small increase in the waste disposal levy from $104 a year to $125 a year per residential unit.

The town office remains closed to the public due to COVID-19.