Mulgrave Town Council Meets with Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway attended the Town of Mulgrave’s regular council meeting

last night via Zoom to discuss issues that are top of mind in the town. Council said reinstating services at the Mulgrave Medical Centre was a top priority. Although health care is a provincial responsibility, Kelloway said he would work with all levels of government to help move the town’s interests forward.

Other topics of concern brought to Kelloway by councillors included local infrastructure, economic development and affordable housing.

Mulgrave Mayor Ron Chisholm said the meeting with Kelloway was positive and the town has always found him a good partner who understands the issues of small towns like Mulgrave.