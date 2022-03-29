Mulgrave Town Council passes amendment to Land Use By-Law Restricting Farm Animals in the Community

On Monday night, the Town of Mulgrave council passed an amendment to the land-use by-law that restricts the keeping of farm animals and fowl in the town.

A public session was held, prior to regular council, at 6:30 p.m. where the public presented oral submissions regarding the proposed amendment which stated residents could keep six, egg-laying hens only.

The session lasted approximately one hour with sometimes heated comments from Mulgrave residents who disagreed with the changes to the by-law.

Following the public session, council called their regular meeting to order and brought a vote on the by-law amendment to the table. After further discussion, considering information provided by the public in the previous session, the amendment was altered to allow the keeping of 12 hens only —egg-laying or meat birds or a combination of the two—in the town. No eggs or meat provided by the 12 hens may be sold under the by-law.

No other farm animals or fowl may be kept in the town under the by-law. Current farm animals and fowl in the town that don’t fall under this category cannot be replaced after they have died.