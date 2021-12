Mulgrave Town council passed the first reading of an amendment to the land-use by-law that will restrict the ownership of farm animals and fowl except for six egg-laying hens at the council meeting held last night.

A public meeting will be advertised and held to hear discussion on the issue in January. After hearing the public’s concerns, council will vote on the second reading of the amendment. If the motion is passed at that time, the amendment will go into effect.