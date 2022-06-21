Mulgrave Town Council to Move Ahead with Land Use By-Law Amendment to Restrict the Keeping of Farm Animals, other than 12 Chickens

At the regular council meeting in Mulgrave, on Monday, the town’s CAO David Gray told council that he had been informed by the Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing, that the amendment to the land-use by-law that restricted the keeping of farm animals, other than 12 chickens, did not require ministerial approval.

Council will move forward with the amendment process, advertising the amendment and allowing the public to appeal the proposed changes. Appeals will be accepted for seven days from the date of advertisement, after which time council can decide whether to accept or reject the appeal.

Once the amendment to the by-law goes into effect, a letter will be sent to residents with animals and they will have 30 days to supply the town with a list of all species kept on their property.

Under the amendment, existing animals may not be replaced after they die, other than the aforementioned number of chickens. If a resident replaces such animals, they will be ticketed under the by-law.