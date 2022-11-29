Mulgrave Town Council to remain at Four Councillors, Elected at Large

The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board has confirmed the number of councillors for the Town

of Mulgrave will remain at four.

Earlier this year, the Town of Mulgrave applied to the UARB to maintain the current number of councillors, and held a hearing in council chambers on November 18. There were no objections to the Town’s application to confirm four councillors, elected at large.

In explaining its decision, the board stated it is satisfied that Council undertook an appropriate public consultation process. The size of the Town and the number of councillors is similar to other small towns in the province. The Board accepted the Town’s reasons for confirming the existing number of councillors to be elected at large and approved the application.