At the regular council meeting in the Town of Mulgrave last night council heard from a

concerned citizen about the prevalence of noise, often caused by ATVs, in her area. Mayor Ron Chisholm agreed that noise was a serious issue in the town, particularly at night when most townspeople were trying to sleep.

Chisholm said that now that council had passed an amendment to the fire prevention bylaw, the next bylaw they should bring to the council table should address noise.