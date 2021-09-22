Mulgrave Town Office to be Closed to the Public for One Week Starting Monday

The Mulgrave town office will be closed to the public from September 27 to and including

October 4. Mayor Ron Chisholm said the short-term closure was due to a court case that would be held at that location on those dates.

The town has a large space available for rent in the Mulgrave Memorial Centre and has sought to maximize its revenue potential. They offered the Department of Justice the space and the offer was accepted with the stipulation that only town employees would be in the building while the court was occupying the space in the gym and several former classrooms.