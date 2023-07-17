Multi-Court Recreation Facility Planned for Inverness

The Municipality of the County of Inverness today announced a new multi-court recreation facility will soon

be constructed in the community of Inverness. The release states the facility was conceived to serve all Inverness County residents, visiting sports teams, as well as seasonal visitors to the county. Funding has been made available by the Nova Scotia Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage, and a procurement process has been launched to hire contractors to complete the work.

It is being built to respond to the need for more access to non-structured physical activity, which Inverness County residents communicated to the municipality through a recent recreation and wellness survey.

The Inverness County multi-use recreation facility will be built on municipally owned land in the community of Inverness, close to the existing ball field with the main entrance off MacLean Street. It will be built in successive phases over multiple years. The municipality is hopeful that construction can begin in fall 2023, and the first phase completed in the 2024 season.

A drop-in information session will be organized in Inverness in September to allow people to ask questions and learn more about the facility and the activities offered.